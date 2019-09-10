September 10: Hot Weather On The Way

WEATHER

We’re less than two weeks from the autumnal equinox, but central North Carolina’s weather shows no sign of breaking out of summertime mode. Fog and low clouds this morning will slow down today’s warmup, but the sun will break through by midday. Temperatures will hit the mid to upper 80s this afternoon.

Yesterday’s humidity was dreadful. While today’s mugginess will be noticeably lower, it will still be…well, noticeable.

Temperatures tonight will drop to the mid to upper 60s, with some patchy dense fog possible again.

The hot weather really settles in tomorrow and Thursday — Wednesday’s highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s.

Factor in the humidity, and it will feel like the mid 90s Wednesday afternoon.

Even hotter on Thursday — we’ll be close to record territory!

Scattered thunderstorms on Friday will crack the worst of the heat wave, but temperatures will remain well above-average through the weekend and into next week.

The weekend rain chances don’t look like much to worry about, but they’re not zero either. Just be flexible with outdoor plans, especially in the afternoon and early evening.

TROPICS

Today is the statistical peak of the Atlantic hurricane season — and we’re tracking a few areas of disturbed weather. Fortunately, none of them are showing strong signs of becoming better-organized.

The one that’s closest to any populated areas is just north of the Dominican Republic and Haiti, and is forecast is track to the west-northwest over the next few days. That will bring it through the Bahamas (before any development occurs) and maybe through the Florida Straits into the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center estimates a low 20% chance that it becomes a tropical depression over the next 5 days.

There are two more systems way out there in the tropical Atlantic — one has a 30% chance of becoming at least a tropical depression as it heads west toward the Caribbean through the weekend.

The other just emerged off the west coast of Africa…while it has a low chance of developing over the next 5 days, the long-range data is more enthusiastic about this one’s potential to strengthen beyond that time frame. We’ll keep a close eye on everything, of course…

LINKS