September 30: Heat Wave Continues This Week

WEATHER
The last weekend of September was exceptionally hot — Saturday’s high reached 94°, and the 95° high in the Triangle on Sunday set a new record for the date.
We won’t be THAT hot today, thanks to abundant cloud cover…but even a little sun glimmering through the clouds will be enough to push high temperatures into the 80s (normal for the last day of September is 77°).
Very similar weather will be with us for the first day of October. We’ll start off slightly cooler Tuesday morning, but still a good 10° above-normal.
Just a little more sunshine by Tuesday afternoon means temperatures will be just a degree or two warmer.
The REALLY hot weather settles in again Wednesday and Thursday. We won’t just break records, we’ll obliterate them. The all-time hottest October temperature in the Triangle is 98° (October 6, 1954), and we could give that all-time record a serious run on Thursday.
Friday is “transition day” across central North Carolina. Temperatures will still be warm, but the humidity will drop significantly — you can see that trend at the end of the 5-day Muggy Meter.
Temperatures will drop as well! Temperatures will be in the 70s for highs and the 50s for lows this weekend, which is “normal” for this time of year.
There isn’t much rain in the 7-day forecast, but that could change next week as the overall weather pattern across North America shifts around. The Climate Prediction Center’s 8-14 day precipitation outlook shows a decent chance of above-average rainfall as we head toward mid-October.
TROPICAL UPDATE
We’re down to just one tropical system in the Atlantic basin, but it’s been an exceptional storm. Lorenzo reached Category 5 status for several hours on Sunday, making it the strongest hurricane on record in the eastern Atlantic.
Lorenzo has steadily weakened over the last 24 hours — it’s down to a Category 2 hurricane as of 5:00am, with 105 mph sustained winds and gusts to 125 mph.
Lorenzo will slowly weaken as it tracks to the northeast today and tomorrow. It’s likely to impact the western Azores as a Category 1 hurricane Tuesday night.
After that, Lorenzo becomes “post-tropical” as it moves over colder water in the North Atlantic. It will still bring high surf and gusty winds late this week, as it heads between Ireland and Iceland.
There are no other areas of disturbed weather in the Atlantic, Caribbean, or Gulf Of Mexico showing signs of tropical development.
LINKS
- While the eastern U.S. cooks under this heat wave, the other side of the weather seesaw is bringing winter to the northern Rockies. Parts of Montana picked up 40 inches of snow this weekend.
- Just like with Harvey, Tropical Storm Imelda’s flooding rains were about twice as likely due to climate change.
- Hurricane Lorenzo was way too strong considering where it was located. So, let’s deal with the climate change question.
- Climate change threatens the housing market — and taxpayers.
- The Department of Energy has begun to sort out the nation’s next big recycling problem: what to do with batteries used by electric cars.
- Nuclear propulsion, first floated in the ’60s, is hot again. And while space travel is dangerous enough without having to worry about a nuclear meltdown, NASA believes such risks may be necessary for future human missions to the moon and Mars.
- The elusive “Planet Nine” might not be a planet, after all.
- The TESS satellite is orbiting the Earth, looking for exoplanets. It also happened to see a black hole tearing a star apart and blasting out billions of times the energy of the Sun.
- A lucky coincidence let astronomers probe one cosmic oddity with another.
- Some medical schools are turning to virtual reality instead of using cadavers.
- Can ants teach us how to more wisely use antibiotics?
- Scientists have long known that humans are built for endurance. Now, a new study shows people’s hearts are also optimized for endurance — though how much depends on whether we run, farm, or stay put.