September 30: Heat Wave Continues This Week

WEATHER

The last weekend of September was exceptionally hot — Saturday’s high reached 94°, and the 95° high in the Triangle on Sunday set a new record for the date.

We won’t be THAT hot today, thanks to abundant cloud cover…but even a little sun glimmering through the clouds will be enough to push high temperatures into the 80s (normal for the last day of September is 77°).

Very similar weather will be with us for the first day of October. We’ll start off slightly cooler Tuesday morning, but still a good 10° above-normal.

Just a little more sunshine by Tuesday afternoon means temperatures will be just a degree or two warmer.

The REALLY hot weather settles in again Wednesday and Thursday. We won’t just break records, we’ll obliterate them. The all-time hottest October temperature in the Triangle is 98° (October 6, 1954), and we could give that all-time record a serious run on Thursday.

Friday is “transition day” across central North Carolina. Temperatures will still be warm, but the humidity will drop significantly — you can see that trend at the end of the 5-day Muggy Meter.

Temperatures will drop as well! Temperatures will be in the 70s for highs and the 50s for lows this weekend, which is “normal” for this time of year.

There isn’t much rain in the 7-day forecast, but that could change next week as the overall weather pattern across North America shifts around. The Climate Prediction Center’s 8-14 day precipitation outlook shows a decent chance of above-average rainfall as we head toward mid-October.

TROPICAL UPDATE

We’re down to just one tropical system in the Atlantic basin, but it’s been an exceptional storm. Lorenzo reached Category 5 status for several hours on Sunday, making it the strongest hurricane on record in the eastern Atlantic.

Lorenzo has steadily weakened over the last 24 hours — it’s down to a Category 2 hurricane as of 5:00am, with 105 mph sustained winds and gusts to 125 mph.

Lorenzo will slowly weaken as it tracks to the northeast today and tomorrow. It’s likely to impact the western Azores as a Category 1 hurricane Tuesday night.

After that, Lorenzo becomes “post-tropical” as it moves over colder water in the North Atlantic. It will still bring high surf and gusty winds late this week, as it heads between Ireland and Iceland.

There are no other areas of disturbed weather in the Atlantic, Caribbean, or Gulf Of Mexico showing signs of tropical development.

