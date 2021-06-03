Severe storms and flash flooding possible Thursday across central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s going to be an active weather day across central North Carolina.

We’ll see scattered rain and storms Thursday. A few storms could become strong to severe anytime between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The Storm Prediction Center has the entire viewing area under a marginal risk, a level 1 out of 5, for severe weather with the main threat being damaging winds.

A flash flood watch is also in effect starting at noon Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday from Raleigh eastward. Nearly two inches of rain was recorded at Raleigh-Durham International Airport Wednesday. Another 1 to 3 inches will be possible again this afternoon and evening. This will lead to the potential for flash flooding.

Low lying areas near creeks, streams, rivers and locations with poor drainage could become inundated with floodwater and inaccessible.

Flooding of roadways and road closures are also possible. Remember, turn around don’t drown.

We could see some more strong to severe storms on Friday. The SPC has us under a level 1 out of 5 for severe weather.

