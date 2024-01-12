ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – The National Weather Service announced a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of central North Carolina on Friday night.

The warning was issued at 9:25 p.m. and is set to last until 10:15 p.m. NWS officials said wind gusts are reaching 60 mph and warn people to expect damage to roofs, siding and trees.

The severe thunderstorm warnings affect the following counties:

Northwestern Sampson

Harnett

Northwestern Cumberland

Southwestern Johnston

A flood warning has also been issued affecting Nash, Edgecombe and Halifax counties, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning was issued just after 9 p.m. for Fishing Creek in Enfield.

NWS officials urge drivers to turn around when encountering flooded roads, saying most flooed deaths occur in vehicles. They also recommend to be especially cautious at night when it’s harder to recognize flooding areas.

The flooding warning is in effect until Saturday evening, the National Weather Service said. At 16 feet, minor flooding begins and minor overflow occurs on both banks. The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.0 feet just after midnight. It will then fall below flood stage on Saturday morning.