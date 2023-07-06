RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Spotty storms are making their way through the CBS 17 viewing area Thursday afternoon and with them have come a couple of thunderstorm warnings.

The latest active warning is for southeastern Cumberland and east central Hoke counties and will remain in effect through 6 p.m.

At approximately 5:20 p.m., a severe storm was located near Fayetteville. According to the National Weather Service in Raleigh, this storm poses the risks of 60 mph wind gusts and penny-sized hail.

Anyone in the areas of Fayetteville, Hope Mills, Rockfish, Bonnie Doone and Vander should be prepared for these damaging conditions throughout the remainder of the warning.

An earlier warning from the National Weather Service included the same threats in the northwestern portion of Chatham County. That severe thunderstorm warning was in effect from approximately 4-4:45 p.m.