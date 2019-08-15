Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued across central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of central North Carolina.
The National Weather Service says the warning affects Warren, Harnett, and Halifax Counties. The alert will continue through 9:15 p.m.
Weather officials say the warning is due to 60 mph wind gusts and penny-sized hail. Damage is expected to roofs, siding and trees for affected areas.
