Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued across central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of central North Carolina.

The National Weather Service says the warning affects Warren, Harnett, and Halifax Counties. The alert will continue through 9:15 p.m.

Weather officials say the warning is due to 60 mph wind gusts and penny-sized hail. Damage is expected to roofs, siding and trees for affected areas.

