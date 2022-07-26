RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A total of seven central NC counties remain under a severe thunderstorm warning as of 3:20 Tuesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued an initial warning at about 2:20 p.m. to last through 3 p.m., but have issued multiple since. As of 3:20 p.m. the following areas are in a warning:

Parts of Nash, Wilson and Johnston, as well as northeastern Harnett, Wake, southeastern Durham and southwestern Franklin counties.

Impacted cities include Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Cary, Sanford, Hillsborough, Creedmoor, Wake Forest, Garner, Fuquay-Varina, Clayton, Zebulon, Angier, Bunn and RDU International Airport.

Viewers in these areas should be cautious of high winds up to 60 mph and possible hail damage.