RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for several central North Carolina counties Monday afternoon.

At 2:43 p.m., the NWS issued the warning for southwestern Wake County, southwestern Johnston County, southeastern Chatham County, northeastern Lee County and northeastern Harnett County.

It includes Garner, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs, Lillington, Angier, Benson, Coats, Broadway, Raven Rock State Park and Lake Benson.

The warning was issued after a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles east of Sanford, moving east at about 20 miles per hour.

It is expected to last until about 3:30 p.m.

The NWS said people in the affected areas could see 60 mile per hour winds and damage to roofs, siding and trees.

They’re asking anyone who feels unsafe to move to an interior room in the lowest floor of a building.

