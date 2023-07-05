RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a severe thunderstorm warning Wednesday afternoon for northeastern Harnett County, south central Wake County and west central Johnston County.

The National Weather Service also issued a flash flood warning for northeastern Cumberland County and central Harnett County.

The thunderstorm warning was issued at 2:40 p.m. after a severe thunderstorm was located near Angier, moving south at 10 mph. The warning is set to expire at 3:30 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, 60 mph wind gusts, damage to roofs, siding and trees can be expected. Hail is expected to be less than .75 inches.

Locations impacted include Lillington, Fuquay-Varina, Angier, Erwin, Coats, Buies Creek and Raven Rock State Park.

The National Weather Service advises residents to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

A flash flood warning was issued at 2:24 p.m. for Cumberland and Harnett counties. The National Weather Service said between two and three inches of rain have already fallen in the area, and flash flooding has started.

The warning is set to expire at 5:15 p.m.

The impact includes life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Fayetteville, Lillington, Dunn, Godwin, Erwin, Eastover, Wade, Falcon, Linden, Anderson Creek, Timberlake and Raven Rock State Park.

The National Weather Service advises drivers to turn around when encountering flooded roads.