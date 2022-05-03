RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued to parts of central North Carolina on Tuesday as storms move across the state.

The warning has been issued for southeastern Harnett and central Johnston counties until 5 p.m.

Smithfield, Dunn, Benson, Micro, Selma, Erwin, Coats, Four Oaks, Pine Level and Princeton are among the affected locations.

The National Weather Service in Raleigh warned of the potential for 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail.

“Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees,” NWS said.

This story will be updated.