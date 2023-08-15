RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several parts of central North Carolina are under a severe thunderstorm warning Tuesday afternoon as much of the area remains on alert for storms throughout the day.

The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued multiple warnings. As of 3:15 p.m., two are currently in effect.

The first is for central Warren County and northwestern Halifax County and expires at 3:30 p.m. Locations affected include Roanoke Rapids, Warrenton, Norlina, Littleton, Macon, Arcola, Medoc Mountain State Park, Airlie, Rosemary and Roanoke Rapids Lake.

The main hazards with this storm are wind gusts of 60 miles per hour as well as half-dollar-sized hail.

Damage to vehicles, roofs, siding and trees is expected.

The second is in effect until 4 p.m. and covers western Nash County, east central Wake County, northwestern Wilson County, northeastern Johnston County and southeastern Franklin County.

Along with 60-mile-per-hour winds, quarter-sized hail is expected with this storm.

People in the affected areas are encouraged to find shelter immediately inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows.

Thunderstorm watch for all of central North Carolina

Forty-six North Carolina counties remain under a thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. Tuesday, including all of the Triangle and central part of the state. The counties affected are: