SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for several central North Carolina counties Sunday morning.

At 7:57am, they issued the warning for north central Wayne County, east central Harnett County, southwestern Wilson County and central Johnston County.

It included Smithfield, Benson, Fremont, Micro, Selma, Coats, Four Oaks, Pine Level, Kenly and Princeton.

The National Weather Service warned of 60 mile per hour wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.

They said they expect hail damage to vehicles and wind damage to roofs, siding and trees.

Weather officials advised people to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

The warning was scheduled to last until 8:45 a.m.