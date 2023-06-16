RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for several counties in central North Carolina Friday evening.

At 5:17 p.m., the NWS issued a severe thunderstorm warning for east central Orange County, north central Wake County and central Durham County.

It includes Raleigh, Durham, Wake Forest, Falls Lake, Falls Lake State Rec Area, Falls Lake Boat Ramp, Eno River State Park, Purnell, Gorman and Bethesda.

The warning is set to last until 6 p.m.

The NWS said it issued the warning after a severe thunderstorm was located near Durham, moving east at 35 miles per hour.

They said hail damage to vehicles is expected as well as wind damage to roofs, siding and trees.