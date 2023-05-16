RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As storms roll in and out of central North Carolina, the CBS 17 Storm Team is tracking the latest warnings and severe weather threats.

Up until 10 p.m., 36 North Carolina counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch. Within central N.C., those include Wake, Durham, Orange, Chatham, Franklin, Granville and Warren counties.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Person County, to the north of Orange and Durham counties, lasting from approximately 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Just before this warning timed out, another went into effect for northeastern Person and northern Granville counties. This warning will remain in effect until 7 p.m.

Conditions to expect in this area could include wind gusts up to 60 m.p.h. and hail up to the size of a quarter. Locations impacts by the warning are Oxford, Roxboro, Stovall, Bethel Hill, Mayo Reservoir and Berea.

As of 6:30 p.m., the National Weather Service issued another severe thunderstorm warning for northeastern Warren and northwestern Halifax counties. This warning will remain in effect through 7:30 p.m.