The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for some central North Carolina counties on Monday evening.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for some central North Carolina counties on Monday evening.

At 6:53 p.m. Tuesday, officials issued a severe thunderstorm warning for central Wake County and southern Durham County.

They also warned of 60 mph wind gusts.

Officials said the severe thunderstorm warning is set to expire at 7:45 p.m.