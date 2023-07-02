RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for several central North Carolina counties Sunday afternoon, and severe thunderstorm warnings for several counties.

At 2:29 p.m. Sunday, they issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the following central North Carolina counties:

ALAMANCE DURHAM EDGECOMBE

FRANKLIN GRANVILLE HALIFAX

JOHNSTON NASH ORANGE

PERSON VANCE WAKE

WARREN WILSON

They also warned of 60 mph wind gusts and nickel-sized hail.

They say the warning is in effect until 6 p.m.

In the warnings, forecasters said 60 mph wind gusts and nickel-sized hail are possible.

