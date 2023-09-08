RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As several storms make their way through central North Carolina late Friday afternoon, four thunderstorm warnings were issued in central NC between 3 and 4 p.m. by the National Weather Service in Raleigh. Another four have been issued since.

Here’s the latest to expect from the three that remain active in our area.

Warnings Active Through 5:15 p.m.

At 4:25 p.m. a band of severe thunderstorms were spotted from Zebulon to near Wilson. The warning for this line of storms extends to Nash, Edgecombe, Wake, Wilson, Johnston and Franklin counties. Conditions possible in these areas from Rocky Mount to Pinetops include 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.

Just after this warning, a second was issued at 5:30 p.m. to include areas throughout Person, Orange, Granville, Durham and Chatham counties.

Warnings Active Through 5:30 p.m.

Northeastern Nash, northwestern Edgecombe, southwestern Halifax and northeastern Franklin counties were put under a severe thunderstorm warning starting at 4:52 p.m.

The areas of Rocky Mount, Tarboro, Nashville, Dortches, Bunn, Red Oak, Princeville, Spring Hope, Whitakers and Castalia may see upwards of 60 mph winds and a possibility of 1-inch hail.

Expired Warnings

The first warning of the afternoon was issued at 3:07 p.m., putting Harnett, Wake and Johnston counties on alert for 60 mph winds and hail through 3:45 p.m. The second expanded the warning area to Wayne County through 4 p.m.

Two others, which were in effect through 4:30 p.m. impacted Wake, Durham, Nash and Wilson counties.

A fifth warning of the afternoon, issued at 4:07 p.m. kept northeastern Wayne and southeastern Wilson counties on alert through 4:45 p.m.