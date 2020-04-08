Quarter-sized hail, 60 mph gusts possible as severe storms move through central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Parts of central North Carolina were in a severe thunderstorm warning as strong, but scattered storms impacted most of the area Wednesday evening and night.

Wayne County and northeastern Sampson County were in a severe thunderstorm warning until 9:20 p.m. after a line of storms were spotted from 11 miles west of Goldsboro to 8 miles southeast of Benson. The storms were moving southeast at 45 mph, the National Weather Service said.

Southern Wake County, Johnston County, northeastern Lee County, northeastern Harnett County, and southeastern Chatham County were all in a severe thunderstorm warning until 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Severe thunderstorms were located just before 8 p.m. along a line from near Garner to 9 miles northeast of Sanford. They were moving southeast at 50 mph.

They are capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail, the NWS said.

A tree down near Person Street and East Lane Street, which is near the Executive Mansion.

“Hail damage to vehicles is expected,” the warning said. “Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.”

Another warning was issued for Lee, Moore, and Harnett counties until 8:15 p.m. Severe storms were located at 7:08 p.m. in a line extending from southwest of Goldston to west of Seagrove. Quarter-sized hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible, the National Weather Service said.

A warning was also issued for northeastern Wayne County, Nash County, Edgecombe County, Wilson County, and northeastern Johnston County until 8:15 p.m. Severe thunderstorms were spotted extending from near Dortches to 6 miles southeast of Bailey, to 7 miles east of Clayton. They were moving southeast at 40 mph.

Durham County, northwestern Wake County, Chatham County, Granville County, southern Orange County, Vance County, and northwestern Franklin County were all under a severe thunderstorm warning until 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

A warning was issued shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday for Durham County, Franklin County, northeastern Wake County, southern Granville County, southern Vance County, and southwestern Warren County. The warning expired at 6:45 p.m.

The first warning was issued at 5:35 p.m. for Vance, Person, and Granville counties. A severe thunderstorm was located near Alton and was moving southeast at 40 mph. The warning was in effect until 6:15 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

