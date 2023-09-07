RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A severe thunderstorm spotted near Oxford has triggered warnings in northwestern Vance and northeastern Granville counties. The storm is moving northward at a speed of 10 mph.

The warnings were issued by the National Weather Service in Raleigh at 5:04 p.m. and are set to remain in effect through 5:45 p.m.

Conditions expected in these areas include 60 mph wind gusts and hail damage is also possible.

Locations impacted by the storms include Oxford, Stovall, Tungsten, Dabney and John H Kerr Reservoir.