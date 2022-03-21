Raleigh, NC (WNCN) – The CBS 17 Storm Team has declared Wednesday as a ‘Weather Alert Day’ due to the increasing threat of severe weather.

As of Monday, the Storm Prediction Center has all of central North Carolina under a level 2 out of 5 threat for severe storms. That’s elevated for a day three weather event, meaning confidence is growing that we will see strong storms.

Main hazards include damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes will all be possible Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The storm system is the same one that is expected to bring severe weather to the deep south Monday and Tuesday.

Showers will move into our area Wednesday morning before storms fire up in the afternoon and evening.

Thursday will start wet then end dry. Temperatures in the 70s ahead of the cold front will drop into the 60s for highs on Friday and this weekend.