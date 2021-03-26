Severe weather chances in the forecast for Friday, Sunday in central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s another chance for severe weather Friday and this weekend.

There is a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe weather Friday. One or two storms could become severe and produce damaging winds, including a downburst wind.

On Sunday, the severe weather threat goes up ahead of an approaching cold front.

The Storm Prediction Center has central North Carolina under a slight risk for severe weather (level 2 out of 5). All severe weather threats, including a few tornadoes and hail, will be on the table mainly in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will remain warm and humid until the cold front progresses through North Carolina on Sunday. Highs on Friday will reach back into the lower 80s and in the upper 70s Saturday and Sunday.

Monday, temperatures will drop back to near-normal and into the lower 60s.