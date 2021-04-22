Severe weather possible Saturday afternoon, evening

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Overnight, the Storm Prediction Center placed most of central North Carolina under a level 1 out of 5 for severe weather on Saturday.

Click here for the latest forecast

A marginal risk means there is a chance for an isolated storm or two to become severe. Any storm that produces would occur during the afternoon and evening hours on Saturday.

As of Thursday morning, it appears the highest threat for severe weather appears more likely in South Carolina.

Keep an eye on the weather and watch the CBS 17 Storm Team for updates.