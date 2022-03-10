RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As Severe Weather Preparedness Week continues in central North Carolina, Thursday’s topic is lightning safety. It is important to remember that EVERY thunderstorm has lightning, whether it is considered severe or not.

“Lightning is incredibly dangerous, potentially deadly. So you have to treat every thunderstorm as potentially being deadly due to the lightning,” says Nick Petro, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Raleigh.

In the U.S., lightning strikes around 25 million times a year and can lead to injury or even death. According to the National Weather Service, 10 lives were lost in 2021 from lightning in the United States.

A fact you may not have known is that lightning can heat the air it passes through to 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit, which is five times hotter than the surface of the sun!

One common mistake is thinking that you have to be in the middle of a thunderstorm to be in danger from lightning. The weather does not have to be bad for lightning to be a threat. A lightning strike can occur up to 16 miles outside of a storm.

Petro stresses to take cover when storms are on the way to your area.

“When you see lightning or hear thunder, you are in range of being struck. So my advice is don’t delay. Immediately get in your car or get inside a sturdy structure or building,” said Petro.

A few short sayings that could save your life in the long run include:

“When thunder roars, go indoors!”

“See a flash, dash inside!”

Remember, there is no safe place outside when lightning is a threat.

When you hear thunder or see lightning, make sure you seek shelter indoors as quickly as possible. Once inside, you still need to make sure you play it safe.

Stay away from windows and doors and stay off your porch! Avoid sinks, showers, baths and other plumbing.

Wireless or cordless phones are safe, but make sure you avoid corded phones, computers or any other device that would put you in direct contact with electricity.

If you cannot get safely indoors, you can seek shelter inside a hard-topped enclosed vehicle.

Try to avoid getting caught outside during a storm. But if you cannot get to a safe place inside or to a vehicle, there are a few things to remember so you can do your best to stay safe.

Avoid open areas and avoid being the tallest object wherever you are. You also want to steer clear of isolated tall objects. Lightning usually strikes taller objects. Another tip to remember is avoiding metal conductors.

Keep in mind the 30-minute rule! Stay indoors for at least 30 minutes after the last sound of thunder.

Just like people need a safe place to shelter during the storm, so do our pets. Outdoor dog houses are not safe during a thunderstorm.

As temperatures continue to warm, you’ll want to spend more time outside. When planning anything outdoors, make sure you have a lightning safety plan and that everyone in your group knows where to go. Before you head out the door, be sure to check the CBS 17 Storm Team forecast to know what to expect and when.

Friday’s topic is yet another hazard we deal with here in central North Carolina, flash flooding.