RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s that time of year that many of us are getting outside to cool off, but you want to make sure the weather will be safe for your plans. Later this week, we’ll have the chance to see strong to severe thunderstorms.

The Storm Prediction Center has all of central North Carolina under a ‘slight risk’ for potential severe storms on Wednesday. That’s a level 2 out of 5 on the scale.

Main threats from any severe storm that can get going will be damaging winds and hail.

The timing looks to be mainly in the afternoon and evening on Wednesday.

Not only could we see severe storms, it will be very hot and humid. Highs will be around 97 degrees in the Triangle and around 100 degrees in the sandhills and southern coastal plain. Heat index values will be in the triple digits areawide and could reach up to 105 degrees.

We could use the rain that’s for sure as the entire state is either abnormally dry or in a drought.

