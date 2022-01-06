2 hog barns in Sampson County ‘substantially’ damaged by tornado during Monday’s winter storms

NEWTON GROVE, N.C. (WNCN) – Sampson County was hit quickly by an EF-1 tornado during winter storms that impacted North Carolina on Monday, the National Weather Service confirmed Thursday.

The tornado touched down a little more than 2 miles south-southwest of Newton Grove on Monday morning. It was on the ground for less than a minute before dissipating, according to an NWS report.

Its wind speeds peaked at 100 mph. At its widest, the tornado was about 75 yards across. Its path was measured to be a little longer than a tenth of a mile, the NWS said.

Two hog barns were suffered “substantial” damage due to the tornado. Data indicated that debris was lifted at least 4,000 feet in the air and carried several miles downwind.

It marked the second tornado confirmed to have hit central North Carolina during the storms on Monday. The NWS said Wednesday an EF-0 twister touched down in Harnett County.