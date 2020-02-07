Breaking News
Shooting investigation underway at Fayetteville VA Hospital

2 injured after car goes into floodwaters near Myrtle Beach, pole knocked over

Severe Weather

by: WBTW

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: HCFR Twitter

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Two people suffered minor injuries after a car went into the water and a utility pole was knocked over in Surfside Beach.

Crews from Horry County Fire Rescue and the SC Dept. of Public Safety are on scene of a crash involving two vehicles at 8732 Highway 17 Bypass, according to HCFR. Utility and towing crews are also on scene.

HCFR said a utility pole “was taken down” and a vehicle went in floodwater in the area.

The occupant was out of the vehicle before HCFR arrived on scene.

LATEST HEADLINES:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Buy Local

Trending Stories

Don't Miss