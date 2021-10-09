4 NC counties have Flash Flood Advisory extended until 5 p.m.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The National Weather Service Raleigh has issued an extension of its previous flash flood warning for four counties.

Until 5 p.m. Saturday, eastern Johnston County, southwestern Nash County, northwestern Wayne County and southwestern Wilson County, have a flood advisory issued until the early evening at 5 p.m.

The National Weather Service Raleigh said up to three inches of rain have already fallen and one to three inches are still possible.

The service is currently considering these conditions life-threatening.