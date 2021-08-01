60 mph gusts, hail possible as severe thunderstorms move through central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible as severe thunderstorms move through much of central North Carolina Sunday afternoon.

Southwestern Chatham County and eastern Randolph County are under a warning until 3:30 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

Quarter-size hail and 60 mph wind gusts are possible, the warning said.

“Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly,” the NWS said.

Most of central North Carolina is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. Sunday.

South-central Wake County, Johnston County, Wilson County, northeastern Wayne County, southern Nash County, and southern Edgecombe County were under a warning that expired at 2 p.m.

A warning for southern Wayne County, northeastern Sampson County, and southeastern Johnston County expired at 2:15 p.m.

Parts of Wayne, Wilson, and Johnston counties were under a warning, which expired at 2:45 p.m.