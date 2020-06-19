60 mph gusts, quarter-sized hail possible as thunderstorm rolls through Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gusts of up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail are possible as a severe thunderstorm moves through Wake County, according to a warning issued by the National Weather Service Friday at 4:30 p.m.

The storm was located near Raleigh at 4:30 p.m. It was moving north at 15 mph, the NWS said.

“Hail damage to vehicles is expected,” the alert said. “Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.”

The warning lasts until 5:15 p.m.

Nash County and eastern Franklin County are also in a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:45 p.m.