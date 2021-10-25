60 mph gusts possible as severe storms hit central NC; part of Wake County in latest warning

Severe Weather

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible Monday night as severe thunderstorms move through central North Carolina, weather officials said.

Just before 8:40 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Durham County, Orange County, southwestern Granville County, and northeastern Chatham County. That warning expired at 9:15 p.m.

Another severe thunderstorm warning was issued at 9:07 p.m. for Vance County, southwestern Warren County, central Granville County, north-central Wake County and northwestern Franklin County.

At 9:07 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Oxford, moving east at 50 mph.

Wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible. The NWS said to expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

The warning is in effect until 9:45 p.m.

