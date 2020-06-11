60 mph winds possible as severe thunderstorms sweep through Durham, central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The National Weather Service said 60 mph winds are possible as thunderstorms work their way through the Triangle.

The NWS said at 7:30 p.m. that a severe thunderstorm was located near Durham and was moving east at 20 mph. As as result, Durham County, northwestern Wake County, and northeastern Chatham County were issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 8:15 p.m.

“For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building,” the alert warned.

Then, around 7:45 p.m., another warning was issued for northwestern Moore County, southern Orange County, Chatham County, and parts of Alamance, Montgomery, and Randolph counties. The NWS said severe thunderstorms were located in a line extending from 7 miles west of Raleigh-Durham International Airport to near Seagrove. The storms were moving southeast at 15 mph.

Both storms are capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts.

A flash flood warning is also in effect for Chatham County until 11:45 p.m.

More headlines from CBS17.com: