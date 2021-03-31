60 mph winds, quarter-size hail possible as severe thunderstorms move through central NC

Severe Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Winds up to 60 mph and quarter-size hail are possible as severe thunderstorms roll through central North Carolina, the National Weather Service said.

At 5:10 p.m., a warning was issued for southwestern Nash County, northeastern Wake County, and southeastern Franklin County until 6 p.m. A severe thunderstorm had been located near Raleigh and was moving east at 35 mph, the alert said.

Winds up to 60 mph and quarter-size hail are possible, the NWS said.

“Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees,” the warning said.

A warning for Wake County and parts of Johnston and Chatham counties expired at 5:15 p.m.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories