60 mph winds, quarter-size hail possible as severe thunderstorms move through central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Winds up to 60 mph and quarter-size hail are possible as severe thunderstorms roll through central North Carolina, the National Weather Service said.

At 5:10 p.m., a warning was issued for southwestern Nash County, northeastern Wake County, and southeastern Franklin County until 6 p.m. A severe thunderstorm had been located near Raleigh and was moving east at 35 mph, the alert said.

“Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees,” the warning said.

A warning for Wake County and parts of Johnston and Chatham counties expired at 5:15 p.m.

