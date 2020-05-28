Tornado warning issued for Sampson County as storms sweep through area

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Sampson County is in a tornado warning until 6:15 p.m., the National Weather Service said Thursday.

Parts of Moore, Harnett, Lee, Hoke, and Chatham counties were also placed in a severe thunderstorm warning until 6 p.m., the NWS said Thursday evening.

The NWS located a line of severe thunderstorms extending from 6 miles south of Pittsboro to 7 miles northwest of Wakulla. The storm was moving north at 30 mph.

The alert warned of winds up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail.

“Hail damage to vehicles is expected,” the NWS said. “Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.”

Areas covered by the warning are Moore County, western Harnett County, Lee County, Hoke County, and Chatham County.