RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Amid about 4 inches of rain Saturday — and up to 2 inches more possible — a flash flood warning was issued for areas of the Sandhills Saturday afternoon.

Another flash flood warning was issued at 6:45 p.m. for northeastern Harnett, all of Johnston and southeastern Wake counties until 9:45 p.m.

The first warning was issued at 5:27 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. for Northwestern Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke and east-central Moore counties, the National Weather Service said.

The initial warning for said there was “life-threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.”

Town and cities included in the first warning are: Fayetteville, Raeford, Lillington, Fort Bragg, Angier, Pope Air Force Base, Antioch, Hope Mills, Spring Lake, Broadway, Pineview, Timberlake, Bonnie Doone, Anderson Creek, Olivia, Rockfish, Seminole, Silver City, Raven Rock State Park and Buies Creek.

“Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly,” the warning said.

The later flash flood warning said between 1 and 2 inches of rain had fallen along the Wake/Johnston County line.

“Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly,” the weather service said.