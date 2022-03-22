RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A line of organized storms is expected to bring heavy rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday — and some could become severe.

Wednesday is a CBS 17 Weather Alert Day because all of central North Carolina is under a slight risk — level 2 out of 5 — for severe weather. The storm system is currently moving over the deep south. It produced tornadoes in parts of Texas on Monday.

Click here for your full forecast

While our threat for severe storms isn’t as high as it was for parts of the deep south, any strong storm that develops here in North Carolina will be capable of producing strong damaging winds, possible large hail and isolated tornadoes.

Timing: 2 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Wednesday

Lingering showers will be around on Thursday and highs will still be able to reach into the 70s despite the cloud cover. Skies will clear on Friday and temperatures will fall as high pressure builds in from the northwest.

Highs will be stuck in the 50s and 60s this weekend with a few more clouds on Saturday.