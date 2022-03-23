RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wednesday is a CBS 17 Weather Alert Day due to the elevated threat of scattered strong to severe storms Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has all of central North Carolina under a level 2 out of 5 threat for scattered strong to severe storms.

Click here for your full forecast

The timing of the arrival of storms looks to be between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. from west to east, so plan on a wet drive home from work.

Main threats continue to be damaging straight-line winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes. Heavy rain could produce localized flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

This is the same storm system that produced destructive and damaging tornadoes across the deep south, though the threat isn’t as high as it was there.

Make sure you have a way to get weather alerts to your phone and watch the CBS 17 Storm Team for updates.