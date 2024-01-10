RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A powerful storm system is expected to bring the threat of severe weather on Friday afternoon and evening, three days after Tuesday’s Alert Day.

The storm prediction center issued a ‘Slight’ risk, level 2 out of 5, for The Triangle and an ‘Enhanced’ risk, level 3 out of 5, over the Sandhills and southern Coastal Plain. Damaging winds, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes will all be possible.

Tuesday’s Alert Day saw widespread flooding across the Triangle, and several counties were without power into Wednesday morning. The Triangle received 1 to 4 inches of rain throughout the area.

As of Wednesday morning, the timing of storms could arrive after 3 p.m. and linger through the overnight hours on Saturday. Skies will become cloudy through the day on Friday and rain could arrive by the afternoon.

High temperatures on Friday are expected to soar in the 60s. The warmth will help create an unstable airmass and could be fuel for stronger storms.

Check back for updates.