RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thursday is a CBS 17 Weather Alert Day as it will be an active day.

A cold front will bring gusty winds, widespread rain and scattered storms.

Storms could become severe and produce damaging winds. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out, however, it is not the main threat.

All of central North Carolina is under a level 2 threat of severe storms.

Rain amounts will generally be between .5″ and 1″ with localized higher amounts possible.

Temperatures on Thursday will soar into the 70s despite cloud cover and rain. Showers will begin in the morning, then become widespread by lunchtime.

Additionally, winds will gust up to 30 to 40 miles per hour as the cold front moves through the area.

The cold front should be along the Interstate 95 corridor by 6 p.m. on Thursday and a clearing will begin from west to east.

Friday is the first day of April will be sunny and slightly cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Winds will be breezy out of the north and west.