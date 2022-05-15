RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Monday is a CBS 17 Storm Team Alert Day.

A cold front will slide through central North Carolina by Monday evening, bringing with it the chance for storms, some of which could become severe.

Much of central North Carolina is under a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) with the main threats being damaging wind gusts and large hail.

An isolated tornado also cannot be ruled out.

The timing for any severe storms will be from mid-afternoon through the evening hours, specifically 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

