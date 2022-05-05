RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Showers and storms will return to central North Carolina Friday, this time with a higher severe weather risk.

Friday will be a CBS17 Storm Team Alert Day. Most of central North Carolina is under a slight risk for severe storms, which is a level 2 on the 1-5 severe weather threat scale.

The main threat will be damaging winds above 60 mph, but an isolated tornado will be possible, also.

The timing for any severe weather will be Friday afternoon and Friday evening, most likely after 4 p.m. and lasting until about 11 p.m.

An old frontal boundary will move through from the south bringing temperatures back into the 80s and destabilizing the atmosphere. Highs will top out in the mid-80s under mostly cloudy skies.

Friday morning could see a few sprinkles of rain under mostly cloudy skies, but no major weather impacts are expected for commencement ceremonies Friday morning at North Carolina Central University in Durham or East Carolina University in Greenville.

Saturday will have another round of rain later in the day, but severe weather is not expected this time around.