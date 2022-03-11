RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The severe weather threat on Saturday has increased for parts of central North Carolina. Most counties along and east of the I-95 corridor are now in the Enhanced Risk, which is a 3 out of 5.

Saturday remains a CBS 17 Storm Team Alert Day.

TIMING: Saturday morning between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Scattered strong to severe storms will be possible early Saturday morning as a strong cold front moves through central North Carolina.

All of our area has a chance of a severe storm. Areas east of Raleigh have a better chance for numerous and organized storms, where there is an Enhanced Risk of strong storms.

The main threat will be damaging wind, but isolated tornadoes will also be possible. Those in the Enhanced Risk have the highest chance for a tornado.

The timing for any severe weather will be from 4 am to no later than 10 am as that cold front moves east of central North Carolina. The prime time will be 5 am to 8 am as these storms will be moving quickly. Up to an inch of rain will be possible with these storms.

There is also a small chance of light rain, or even snow flurries, north of the Triangle Saturday afternoon as some leftover moisture quickly moves through on the backside of the system.

The story for the second half of the weekend will be the freezing temperatures. Lows tumble into the lower 20s on Sunday morning.

Sunday will stay dry but chilly before a big warm-up next week that will have us in the 60s and 70s by mid-week.