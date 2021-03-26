ALERT DAY: Severe storms possible both days this weekend, with tornadoes possible Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Our cloudy weather week in central North Carolina will get stormy this weekend — on both days.

Sunshine finally returned Friday night, but mostly cloudy skies are expected the bulk of this weekend.

RELATED: Click here for the daily CBS 17 Weather Team forecast

Round one of wet weather is expected Saturday afternoon and with that comes a marginal risk of severe weather, which is a level 1 on the 1 to 5 scale. Saturday won’t be a washout, but the showers and storms will move through quickly in the afternoon.

Temperatures and humidity will be slightly lower Saturday after Friday night’s cold front.

Highs Saturday will top out near 75 degrees. The main threats of severe weather will be damaging wind gusts and hail.

Sunday will continue to be mostly cloudy and will have the higher threat of severe weather. Once again storms are most likely to move through in the afternoon as temperatures warm to near 80 degrees.

All of central North Carolina is under a slight risk of severe weather Sunday, which is a level 2 on the 1 to 5 scale. Damaging wind, hail, and even tornadoes will be possible Sunday afternoon ahead of a stronger cold front.

Please stay weather aware both days this weekend, but especially Sunday.

After the cold front Sunday, drier and cooler weather returns Monday with mostly sunny skies and a high in the mid-60s.