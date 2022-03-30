RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thursday is a CBS 17 Weather Alert Day as it will be an active day.

A cold front will bring gusty winds, widespread rain and scattered storms.

Click here for your full forecast

An isolated storm could become severe and produce damaging winds. All of central North Carolina is under a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) of severe storms Thursday afternoon and evening.

Rain amounts will generally be between .50″ and 1″ with localized higher amounts possible.

Temperatures on Thursday will soar into the 70s despite cloud cover and rain. Showers will begin in the morning then become widespread after lunchtime. Winds will gust up to 30 mph as the cold front moves through the area.

The cold front should be along the Interstate 95 corridor by 7 p.m. on Thursday and a clearing will begin from west to east.

Friday is the first day of April and it will be sunny and slightly cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Winds will be breezy out of the north and west.