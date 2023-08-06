RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Monday evening is a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT DAY for central North Carolina.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of our region in an Enhanced Risk, or a Level 3 out of 5 risk of severe weather. Earlier on Sunday the risk for Monday was 2 out of 5 — so that has risen in just a few hours Sunday.

The primary threats will be damaging wind gusts in excess of 70 mph, but large hail and an isolated tornado is also possible.

A complex of storms is expected to push into the west part of our viewing area as early as 5 p.m. and will then progress east through Central North Carolina through the evening. Storms are expected to come to an end after 10 p.m.

In addition to the chance for storms, it will also be a hot and humid day. High temperatures are expected to climb into the middle 90s with heat index values nearing 107°. A Heat Advisory has been issued for much of the region for the dangerous heat.

The greatest threats for severe weather will be damaging winds and large hail, but a stray tornado or two will also be possible.

It will be important to remain weather aware through the afternoon and evening. We will keep you updated throughout the day with live team coverage from across the region.

Click here for CBS 17’s latest weather forecast.