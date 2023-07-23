RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — All of Central North Carolina is now included in an area with at least a Marginal Risk of severe weather Sunday evening and the western tier of the region has been upgraded to a Slight Risk.

Since the threat of severe storms has increased over the last few hours, we have decided to issue a CBS 17 Storm Team Alert Day.

The main threat Sunday evening will be damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph, though small hail will also be possible with the strongest storms.

Sunday started off quiet, but thunderstorms are expected to develop over the next few hours in our region.

As of now, the most likely timing for severe weather will be between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. across central North Carolina.

In addition to the strong winds and large hail, any storms that develop will be capable of frequent lightning and heavy rain.