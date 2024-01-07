RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A powerful low pressure system and cold front are expected to swing through North Carolina on Tuesday, bringing a threat of multiple hazards in the afternoon and evening.

As of Sunday morning, there is currently a risk level of 2 out of 5 for severe weather across the Sandhills and a level 1 out of 5 in the Triangle up to the Virginia border.

The placement of the risk areas will likely change slightly over the next couple of days.

Current forecasts show the system will likely hit central North Carolina from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. A squall line of rain with embedded thunderstorms is the main threat, and damaging winds and a few tornadoes are also expected with this line.

The best tornado threat will likely be in the Sandhills, but the exact timing and placement of the threats will shift as the event gets closer.

Highs will top out in the mid-60s Tuesday, and winds will pick up throughout the day. Even before the line of storms and dangerous weather arrives, wind gusts will top out near 40-45 miles per hour.

Due to the winds, saturated soils and expected storms, tree damage could become more common as the evening wears on. Power outages are also a possibility.