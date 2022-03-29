RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thursday is a CBS 17 Weather Alert Day due to the increasing threat of severe weather.

A strong cold front will move into central North Carolina in the afternoon and evening hours on Thursday. A line of organized storms could produce damaging winds or an isolated tornado.

Click here for the latest forecast

The best chance for severe storms will be in the Triangle toward the north where there’s a slight risk (level 2 of 5). Everywhere else is under a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for severe storms.

This is the same storm system that is putting much of the deep south under the gun again for strong to severe storms. Parts of Louisiana and Mississippi are expecting a tornado outbreak on Wednesday, the same area where tornadoes touched down last week.

Ahead of the front, warm moist air will be advected into central North Carolina and highs will reach into the 70s. Showers will be possible late Wednesday before becoming likely Thursday.

Skies will clear behind the front in time for the first day of April on Friday. Highs will be a few degrees cooler in the upper 60s.