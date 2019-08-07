ALERT DAY: Strong storms more likely later Wednesday

Rain chances are looking much higher on Wednesday for central North Carolina, and that will come with another threat of severe weather. Most of North Carolina is in a Marginal Risk of severe weather, but parts of central North Carolina are also under a Slight Risk of severe weather.

Marginal and Slight are a 1 and 2 on the 1-5 severe weather scale.

The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts around and greater than 60 miles per hour. Storms Wednesday could also bring heavy rain with frequent lighting and even some large hail. Storms will likely be moving a little faster Wednesday than they were the past few days, meaning flooding will likely not be as big of a threat. The tornado threat remains very low.

The timing of the storms is typical of a summer day, meaning the morning will be dry. Most of the storms will move through later in the afternoon with activity continuing into the evening hours. The most likely location is from the Triangle and areas north and northeast.

This will all come as we have another day of high heat and humidity. Look for afternoon highs to reach up to 90 degrees again. Rain chances will be lower Thursday and through the weekend, but temperatures will remain in the mid to lower 90s through next week.

