The CBS 17 Storm Team is issuing an ALERT DAY on Thursday (CBS 17 photo).

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s a double dip ALERT DAY Thursday for central North Carolina with a heat advisory and Level 2 severe weather threat.

Thursday will be the 10th day in a row with highs above 90°.

It will also be a little hotter than Wednesday, and with the heat index getting close to 110°, there will be a Heat Advisory in effect for most of central North Carolina Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures will top out around 95° Thursday in the Triangle, above average for this time of year, but short of the record high of 102° set back in 2011.

Not only will temperatures be higher Thursday, but so will rain chances.

As a weak cold front approaches the central part of the state, storms will move in ahead of the front. These storms will mainly be around in the late afternoon and evening, but there could be a few showers in the morning.

There is both a Level 1 & 2 threat of severe weather in central North Carolina. This Marginal and Slight Risk will bring a threat of damaging wind gusts.

Heavy rain and isolated flooding are also possible with the slow-moving storms. Dangerous lightning could also cause some problems late in the day and Thursday night.

