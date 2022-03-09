RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As Severe Weather Preparedness Week continues in North Carolina, Wednesday’s focus is on staying safe and knowing where to go during a tornado.

A statewide tornado drill occurred at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, and even if you did not participate in the drill, it could be wise to take a few moments this week to decide where you would go in your home if a tornado warning was issued for your area.

The best place to seek shelter is at the lowest level of your home and in an interior room away from any windows. The more walls between you and the outside, the better.

Where is the best place to go in your home during a tornado? (Graphic: Melissa LeFevre).

Nick Petro, a Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh, has several key characteristics to look for when deciding where to go and what to do.

“You absolutely want to put as many walls between you and the outside, and most importantly you want to get down low and protect your head,” Petro said. “Because usually, it’s flying debris that injures or kills people.”

Having helmets handy for the entire family is also a good idea. Also, being sure to grab your emergency supply kit and taking it with you is important.

Once you find the safest place in your home, have your entire family practice getting to the safe spot.

When severe weather is imminent, seconds can make all the difference.

It is also important to remember that a mobile home will not provide adequate protection during a tornado. You need to think of a backup plan.

“And that’s one thing you can do during Severe Weather Preparedness Week, is figure out whose home you’re going to seek shelter in that’s more strong than your mobile home,” Petro said.

Even when you are out at stores or restaurants, think of where you would go in the building should a warning be issued.

If you’re out on the road, find shelter as soon as possible and don’t use an overpass as shelter (Graphic: Melissa LeFevre).

If you are on the road, you want to try and find shelter as soon as possible. Never try to outrun a tornado and never take shelter under an overpass.

By taking a few minutes to plan now, you can save crucial minutes during a storm.